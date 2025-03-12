sports_football
Clemson football wrapped the first portion of its spring practice session Wednesday with a stadium scrimmage and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney did a breakdown of that and the spring to this point:
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Clemson scrimmage report
Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Swinney also had a message for the Clemson men's basketball team before it heads into tournament season:

Report: Clemson pro set to sign with LA Chargers
Young corners draw criticism, a player is tossed out, a player mentally checked out
Clemson's Barrientos wins Clover Cup for first career victory
