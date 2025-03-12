|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Clemson scrimmage report
3 hours ago- -
Clemson football wrapped the first portion of its spring practice session Wednesday with a stadium scrimmage and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney did a breakdown of that and the spring to this point:
Swinney also had a message for the Clemson men's basketball team before it heads into tournament season:
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football