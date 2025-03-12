WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Clemson scrimmage report

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson football wrapped the first portion of its spring practice session Wednesday with a stadium scrimmage and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney did a breakdown of that and the spring to this point:

Swinney also had a message for the Clemson men's basketball team before it heads into tournament season:

