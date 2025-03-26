WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Clemson scrimmage, injury report

Swinney said that running back Jarvis Green, who had a boot on his foot during Monday's practice viewing, will be out due to a mid-foot sprain suffered in practice.

Swinney said that Tristan Leigh underwent a procedure on his leg and will be out for the spring game, but Swinney added that he will be fine moving forward.

Safety Kylon Griffin was hurt in practice recently as well and is out for the remainder of spring (calf strain). Linebacker Jamal Anderson has been out this spring also.