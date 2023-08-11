|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney updates latest out of camp live at practice
2023 Aug 11, Fri
Clemson coach
Dabo Swinney was interviewed during the second day of full pads practices on Friday.
Swinney covered the freshman standouts, facets of the new offense and more. Watch below:
The ACC Network also did interviews with players:
