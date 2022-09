WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Tigers celebrate 'Kickoff' win on field

No. 4-ranked Clemson topped Georgia Tech 41-10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday night in Atlanta.

Winners of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff are awarded the Leather Helmet Trophy, which the Tigers received on the field postgame.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gave a brief speech and the Tigers got to celebrate on-field late Monday: