WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks viral video of walk-on, upcoming season in ESPN interview

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN had Clemson's head coach on as part of the final installment of ACC media days, and he talked about a viral sensation walk-on receiver and more. Blackmon Huckabee's video of him singing before the team -- with an impressed Dabo Swinney shown in the background -- is approaching a million views now. You can check it out below: #singing #singingfootballplayer #clemsonfootball #fyp ♬ original sound - Blackmon Huckabee @blackmonhuck Never in a million years did I think this would ever happen 😂 #clemsonfb Swinney gave some background on it in a wide-ranging interview for ESPN Thursday:

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest