WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks viral video of walk-on, upcoming season in ESPN interview
ESPN had Clemson's head coach on as part of the final installment of ACC media days, and he talked about a viral sensation walk-on receiver and more.
Blackmon Huckabee's video of him singing before the team -- with an impressed Dabo Swinney shown in the background -- is approaching a million views now. You can check it out below: Swinney gave some background on it in a wide-ranging interview for ESPN Thursday:
Swinney gave some background on it in a wide-ranging interview for ESPN Thursday:
