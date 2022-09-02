|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks final prep, Playoff expansion after practice
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney held a news conference over Zoom after Clemson's practice on Friday.
He hit on:
- Clemson's schedule in the lead-up to the Georgia Tech opener Monday in Atlanta (8 p.m./ESPN).
- The CFP voting to expand to 12 teams in the next few seasons.
- Clemson's cornerbacks group and confidence in them.
- Antonio Williams as a blocker.
- Adjusting to Georgia Tech's gameplan in-game.
Watch below:
