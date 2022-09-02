CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks final prep, Playoff expansion after practice
by - 2022 Sep 2, Fri 18:40

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney held a news conference over Zoom after Clemson's practice on Friday.

He hit on:

- Clemson's schedule in the lead-up to the Georgia Tech opener Monday in Atlanta (8 p.m./ESPN).

- The CFP voting to expand to 12 teams in the next few seasons.

- Clemson's cornerbacks group and confidence in them.

- Antonio Williams as a blocker.

- Adjusting to Georgia Tech's gameplan in-game.

Watch below:

