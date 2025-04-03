sports_football
Swinney told Wrighster that he believes the sport is heading toward
Swinney told Wrighster that he believes the sport is heading toward "one of the best eras ever in college football."

WATCH: Dabo Swinney sees "one of the best eras ever in college football" upcoming
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

Dabo Swinney went into detail on his background to being one of the most successful coaches in college football history, and he offered his thoughts for the future of the ever-changing sport in a wide-ranging interview with George Wrighster recently.

Swinney told Wrighster that he believes the sport is heading toward "one of the best eras ever in college football."

Swinney also hits on:

-Staying true to his principles at Clemson.

-How his faith and his marriage with Kathleen have been integral to his life.

-Transfer portal misconceptions on Clemson and his plan for the portal going forward.

-What he sees with Deion Sanders in the sport and more.

Watch below:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
2027 NC DL talks Clemson visit, significance behind potential offer
2027 NC DL talks Clemson visit, significance behind potential offer
WATCH: Dabo Swinney sees "one of the best eras ever in college football" upcoming
WATCH: Dabo Swinney sees "one of the best eras ever in college football" upcoming
ESPN analyst: Dabo Swinney among coaches feeling ‘CFP or bust pressure’
ESPN analyst: Dabo Swinney among coaches feeling ‘CFP or bust pressure’
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts