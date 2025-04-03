|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney sees "one of the best eras ever in college football" upcoming
Dabo Swinney went into detail on his background to being one of the most successful coaches in college football history, and he offered his thoughts for the future of the ever-changing sport in a wide-ranging interview with George Wrighster recently.
Swinney told Wrighster that he believes the sport is heading toward "one of the best eras ever in college football." Swinney also hits on: -Staying true to his principles at Clemson. -How his faith and his marriage with Kathleen have been integral to his life. -Transfer portal misconceptions on Clemson and his plan for the portal going forward. -What he sees with Deion Sanders in the sport and more. Watch below:
Swinney told Wrighster that he believes the sport is heading toward "one of the best eras ever in college football."
Swinney also hits on:
-Staying true to his principles at Clemson.
-How his faith and his marriage with Kathleen have been integral to his life.
-Transfer portal misconceptions on Clemson and his plan for the portal going forward.
-What he sees with Deion Sanders in the sport and more.
Watch below:
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!