Clemson takes on UNC at 8 p.m. Saturday in Charlotte.

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reviews rivalry loss, previews ACCCG
by - Sunday, November 27, 2022, 5:40 PM

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gave his breakdown of the loss to South Carolina after reviewing the video and also looked ahead to this week's ACC Championship game.

The Tigers are coming off of a 31-30 loss to South Carolina, which snapped a 40-game home winning run and a seven-game streak in the rivalry series. It also ended the Tigers' Playoff chances.

Swinney defended starting QB DJ Uiagalelei and said he is in line to start the 8 p.m. ABC broadcast start in Charlotte versus UNC (9-3).

Swinney talked the challenge this Saturday as well:

UNC's Mack Brown later previewed the game from the Tar Heel perspective:

Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB: "He's not the reason we lost the game"
Clemson's latest bowl projections
Clemson-UNC ACC Championship Vegas odds
Clemson falls but stays in AP top-10
