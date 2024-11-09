WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to road win over Virginia Tech

"I got a lot of respect for Coach Pry (VT) and this whole program up here," Swinney said. "That comes back all the way back to Coach Beamer. This is not an easy place to come and win. They have incredible fans. It's one of the better environments to play in college football."

Swinney improved to 7-0 as a head coach against the Hokies.

Check out his full post-game press conference below: