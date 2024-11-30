|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to loss to South Carolina
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his postgame press after his team's 17-14 rivalry loss to No. 15 South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.
"We had a good year," Swinney said. "We could've had a great year. We got better this season and a lot of positives to build on but this one is tough. It's tough." Check out the full presser below:
Check out the full presser below:
