WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to loss to South Carolina

by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 26, 2022, 5:30 PM

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference after the 31-30 rivalry loss to South Carolina on Saturday.

"Heart breaks. Obviously, you never, ever want to lose," Swinney said after the game. "And there's probably a reason nobody has won eight in a row in this series. My heart breaks for these seniors, but man, I love those guys. My love is unconditional for them. Not a feeling that we've had in a long time, but that's our reality today.

"Field position was bad most of the day. Turnovers caught up with us today. Incredibly frustrating; so many opportunities. Hate it for our fans."

