CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's win over Virginia

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's win over Virginia
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Oct 19 17:21

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed several subjects, including C.J. Spiller going into the Ring of Honor, Tony Elliott's return to Clemson as a head coach, injury updates on his team, and more after Clemson's 48-31 win over Virginia.

Check out his full press conference below:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Swinney explains why he put the starters back late in the fourth quarter against UVA
Swinney explains why he put the starters back late in the fourth quarter against UVA
Tony Elliott explains why his player lost his mind before ejection against Clemson
Tony Elliott explains why his player lost his mind before ejection against Clemson
WATCH: Tony Elliott reacts to loss to Clemson
WATCH: Tony Elliott reacts to loss to Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts