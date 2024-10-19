|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's win over Virginia
2024 Oct 19 17:21- -
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney discussed several subjects, including
C.J. Spiller going into the Ring of Honor,
Tony Elliott's return to Clemson as a head coach, injury updates on his team, and more after Clemson's 48-31 win over Virginia.
Check out his full press conference below:
