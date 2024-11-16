|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's road win over Pittsburgh
2024 Nov 16 18:08- -
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media after his team's 24-20 road win on Saturday.
"It’s a shame anyone had to lose that game. I told Pat (Narduzzi) that," Swinney said during his introductory comments. "I wouldn't expect anything less from his team. When you win games like that, those are the types of games that help your team grow." Check out his full press conference below:
Check out his full press conference below:
Tags: Clemson Football