CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's road win over Pittsburgh

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's road win over Pittsburgh
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 16 18:08

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media after his team's 24-20 road win on Saturday.

"It’s a shame anyone had to lose that game. I told Pat (Narduzzi) that," Swinney said during his introductory comments. "I wouldn't expect anything less from his team. When you win games like that, those are the types of games that help your team grow."

Check out his full press conference below:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Pat Narduzzi reacts to tough loss against Clemson
WATCH: Pat Narduzzi reacts to tough loss against Clemson
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's road win over Pittsburgh
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's road win over Pittsburgh
Dabo Swinney updates injuries on team
Dabo Swinney updates injuries on team
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts