|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to blowout win over NC State
2024 Sep 21 17:51- -
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney was in a good mood after his team's 59-35 blowout victory on Saturday afternoon.
Swinney believes that the Tigers have clear momentum starting ACC play. "It was really cool to be a part of the 800th win," Swinney said. "Only the 14th program to do that. That's a pretty cool moment. It was awesome. It was a great way for us to start conference play. I see us building momentum. Momentum is a powerful thing. It leads to confidence and belief." Check out his full press conference below:
Swinney believes that the Tigers have clear momentum starting ACC play.
"It was really cool to be a part of the 800th win," Swinney said. "Only the 14th program to do that. That's a pretty cool moment. It was awesome. It was a great way for us to start conference play. I see us building momentum. Momentum is a powerful thing. It leads to confidence and belief."
Check out his full press conference below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football