WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to blowout win over NC State

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 21 17:51

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was in a good mood after his team's 59-35 blowout victory on Saturday afternoon.

Swinney believes that the Tigers have clear momentum starting ACC play.

"It was really cool to be a part of the 800th win," Swinney said. "Only the 14th program to do that. That's a pretty cool moment. It was awesome. It was a great way for us to start conference play. I see us building momentum. Momentum is a powerful thing. It leads to confidence and belief."

Check out his full press conference below:

