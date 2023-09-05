|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
2023 Sep 5 00:07- -
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference after his team's 28-7 loss to Duke on Monday night.
"Incredibly disappointed," Swinney said. "Congratulations to Duke. They have a heck of a team. For us, not the start we wanted. "Every indicator that you are supposed to win. Just didn’t finish. An incredibly disappointing start for us." Swinney shared that Clemson was 108-0 in program history when rushing for 200+ yards and passing for 200+ yards in a single game before tonight's loss.
