CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to 28-7 loss to Duke
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 5 00:07

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference after his team's 28-7 loss to Duke on Monday night.

"Incredibly disappointed," Swinney said. "Congratulations to Duke. They have a heck of a team. For us, not the start we wanted.

"Every indicator that you are supposed to win. Just didn’t finish. An incredibly disappointing start for us."

Swinney shared that Clemson was 108-0 in program history when rushing for 200+ yards and passing for 200+ yards in a single game before tonight's loss.

