WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Virginia, new recruiting world, future QB outlook

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Oct 15 11:36

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference Tuesday as he previewed Saturday's ACC matchup with Virginia.

Swinney also discussed Clemson great CJ Spiller's entry into the Ring of Honor on Saturday, the new recruiting world with NIL, and this team's future quarterback outlook.

"People don't really appreciate what he (Spiller) did in college football," Swinney said in the following video. "It's unbelievable."

Check out his full press conference below:

