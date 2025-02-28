|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews spring practice, updates injuries, transfers
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his first press conference for Friday's start of Day 1 of spring camp.
Swinney touched on several subjects, including injuries, transfers, and the future of the spring game. Watch the press conference below:
Watch the press conference below:
