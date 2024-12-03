|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews SMU, talks bounceback from rivalry loss
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference as the Tigers gear up for Saturday's ACC Championship game against SMU (8 PM ET, ESPN).
During the session, Swinney previewed the upcoming matchup and reflected on the recent rivalry loss to South Carolina. Check out his full press conference below:
Check out his full press conference below:
