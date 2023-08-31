WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews season opener against Duke

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his press conference on Thursday to preview Monday's Labor Day road matchup with Duke. The ACC contest is at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., and is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. "Duke is a really good football team, coming off a great year," Swinney said. "I have a ton of respect for Coach (Mike) Elko. It's an incredibly well-coached team, and it's a tough opener. Those of you that have been around here, you've heard me say that openers are the toughest games to play because there are so many unknowns. So definitely a tough opener, and you throw in the fact it's on the road, and it's a conference game." Check out Swinney's presser below:

