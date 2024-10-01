|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews matchup with FSU, remembers Bobby Bowden
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference previewing the road matchup with Florida State on Saturday night (7 PM/ESPN).
Swinney also talked in-depth about his past personal and coaching relationship with legendary coach Bobby Bowden. Check out the full press conference below:
Check out the full press conference below:
