WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews matchup with FSU, remembers Bobby Bowden

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Oct 1 12:27

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference previewing the road matchup with Florida State on Saturday night (7 PM/ESPN).

Swinney also talked in-depth about his past personal and coaching relationship with legendary coach Bobby Bowden.

Check out the full press conference below:

