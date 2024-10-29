|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Louisville, updates injuries, Boyd and Watkins honor
2024 Oct 29 12:07- -
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference as he previewed Saturday's ACC showdown against Louisville.
Swinney also updated a few injuries on the team and how proud he was that his former players Tajh Boyd and Sammy Watkins will be inducted into the Clemson Ring of Honor this weekend. Check out his full press conference below:
Check out his full press conference below:
Tags: Clemson Football, Tajh Boyd, Sammy Watkins