WATCH: Dabo Swinney postgame reacts to win over Stanford
2024 Sep 29 07:50- -
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference after the 40-14 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.
"It wasn't perfect," Swinney said about his team's win. "But, honestly, it was good to have a little strain, a little tension, and have to overcome throughout the game." Check out the full press conference below:
