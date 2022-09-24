CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney got his 100th ACC victory
Swinney got his 100th ACC victory

WATCH: Dabo Swinney postgame press conference after win over Wake Forest
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 24, Sat 17:31

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference following his team's 51-45 double-overtime road victory over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Check out the full press conference below:

