WATCH: Dabo Swinney postgame press conference after win over Wake Forest
|2022 Sep 24, Sat 17:31- -
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference following his team's 51-45 double-overtime road victory over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.
Check out the full press conference below:
#Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on his starting QB DJ Uiagalelei: "After four games if you don't recognize he's special, you're blind." pic.twitter.com/f0z3ju0PF6— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 24, 2022
