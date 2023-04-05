WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-scrimmage report

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media Wednesday after his team's scrimmage inside Death Valley as the team makes preparations for the 2023 Orange and White game on April 15. "We need a great crowd here," Swinney said about the upcoming Orange and White game. "We need some energy and excitement. We are going to have a ton of recruits coming in. It's free. Hopefully, Tiger Nation will show up and let's have a great day in the valley. I think later in the day they are going to retire Jack Leggett's jersey with baseball. What a cool day."