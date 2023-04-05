CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-scrimmage report

WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-scrimmage report
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Apr 5, Wed 19:31

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media Wednesday after his team's scrimmage inside Death Valley as the team makes preparations for the 2023 Orange and White game on April 15.

"We need a great crowd here," Swinney said about the upcoming Orange and White game. "We need some energy and excitement. We are going to have a ton of recruits coming in. It's free. Hopefully, Tiger Nation will show up and let's have a great day in the valley. I think later in the day they are going to retire Jack Leggett's jersey with baseball. What a cool day."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Schedule changes made for key Clemson-FSU series due to weather
Schedule changes made for key Clemson-FSU series due to weather
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-scrimmage report
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-scrimmage report
WATCH: Myles Murphy 2023 NFL Draft tape
WATCH: Myles Murphy 2023 NFL Draft tape
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws out first pitch for Jumbo Shrimp
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws out first pitch for Jumbo Shrimp
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest