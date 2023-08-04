CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney on fall camp, Clemson in realignment shifts

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 4, Fri 16:27

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his press conference to kick off the start of fall practice on Friday.

Swinney touched on several subjects, including the health of his team, the talent of the receiver group, the importance of Will Shipley and the hot-button topic of college football alignment.

Check out the videos below:

