WATCH: Dabo Swinney leads the Bananas down the Hill
3 hours ago- -
The Savannah Bananas brought their signature energy and entertainment to Death Valley on Saturday night, but they also took part in a Clemson tradition. Before taking the field, the Bananas, led by head coach Dabo Swinney, ran down the Hill.
Watch the moment below:
Swinney led the Bananas down the hill pic.twitter.com/9996MgCnnX— JBen (@JBen_FlightPath) April 26, 2025
The Bananas do the infamous hill run and the game has begun.— Griffin Barfield (@BarfieldGriffin) April 26, 2025
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney led the charge. pic.twitter.com/ItxrvPJ4ve
The Savannah Bananas with Dabo Swinney carry on a Clemson tradition here tonight in Death Valley pic.twitter.com/jFCTUJdzxZ— Nathan Inman (@NathanInman_) April 26, 2025
