WATCH: Dabo Swinney leads the Bananas down the Hill
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 3 hours ago

The Savannah Bananas brought their signature energy and entertainment to Death Valley on Saturday night, but they also took part in a Clemson tradition. Before taking the field, the Bananas, led by head coach Dabo Swinney, ran down the Hill.

Watch the moment below:

