Ella spent some time with the Clemson footbal team last week (Photo courtesy: Ashley Spiers)

WATCH: Dabo Swinney interview on passing of Ella Bresee
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 17, Sat 12:01

ACC reporter Kelsey Riggs asked Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney on Saturday how his team has handled preparing for tonight's game against La Tech (8 p.m./ACCN) with Ella Bresee's passing.

Ella was the 15-year beloved sister of defensive end Bryan Bresee.

"It has been a tough week; a heavy week, " Swinney said. "It has given us an opportunity to have some real conversations. These are young people. This is a tough moment. We are all sharing in the pain of the Bresee family.

Swinney hopes that his team can play well to bring some joy to the Bresee family.

"Hopefully, we can play in a way Saturday night that will bring them a little bit of joy in that moment," Swinney said. "I know they will be watching. The biggest thing we got to do is stay focused on the task at hand. I think that will put a smile on Bryan’s face, for sure."

WATCH: Dabo Swinney interview on passing of Ella Bresee
