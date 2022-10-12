|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney FSU week post-practice update
|2022 Oct 12, Wed 19:08-
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated a number of subjects after Wednesday's practice before the Tigers head to Tallahassee, Florida for a 7:30 p.m. ABC broadcast start on Saturday:
- Excitement over having Bryan Bresee and an overall healthier Clemson defense back this week.
- Florida State's versatile group of receivers and improved offensive line.
- FSU's veteran defenders and limiting big plays this season.
- Joseph Ngata's playmaking this year.
- Handling the Florida State environment.
- How Clemson handles mental health issues as a team.
- And more...
Watch below:
Tags: Clemson Football, Bryan Bresee, Joseph Ngata