WATCH: Dabo Swinney FSU week post-practice update
by - 2022 Oct 12, Wed 19:08

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated a number of subjects after Wednesday's practice before the Tigers head to Tallahassee, Florida for a 7:30 p.m. ABC broadcast start on Saturday:

- Excitement over having Bryan Bresee and an overall healthier Clemson defense back this week.

- Florida State's versatile group of receivers and improved offensive line.

- FSU's veteran defenders and limiting big plays this season.

- Joseph Ngata's playmaking this year.

- Handling the Florida State environment.

- How Clemson handles mental health issues as a team.

- And more...

Watch below:

