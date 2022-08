WATCH: Dabo Swinney Clemson scrimmage, injuries report

Clemson held its latest stadium scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney revealed that wide receiver Troy Stellato suffered a torn ACL (knee) this and updated more injury issues with the receiver corps.

He also assessed the progress in camp so far and the performance in the scrimmage.

