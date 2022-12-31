|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik react to 31-14 loss in Orange Bowl
|2022 Dec 31, Sat 09:16- -
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and players Cade Klubnik, Will Shipley and KJ Henry talked to the media following Friday night's 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the 2022 Orange Bowl:
Love this team with all my heart🤍thank you CLEMSON NATION for everything. Now it’s time to work🦾— willshipley1 (@willshipley2021) December 31, 2022
Thank you God for allowing me to be a Clemson Tiger 🧡— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 31, 2022
