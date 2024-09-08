|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik postgame interview with ACC Network
2024 Sep 8 00:36- -
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney and quarterback
Cade Klubnik were part of the postgame festivities of the ACC Huddle after the team's 66-20 dismantling of App State on Saturday night.
Klubnik was the first FBS player to have five passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and a 90% completion rate in the last 25 years. Check out their postgame on-air comments below: “That was Clemson Football, but again, it’s just a start.”
🎥 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/uLUGuHQ9mP
“That was Clemson Football, but again, it’s just a start.”
