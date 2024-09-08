CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik postgame interview with ACC Network

WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik postgame interview with ACC Network
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 8 00:36

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik were part of the postgame festivities of the ACC Huddle after the team's 66-20 dismantling of App State on Saturday night.

Klubnik was the first FBS player to have five passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and a 90% completion rate in the last 25 years.

Check out their postgame on-air comments below:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Peter Woods injury update
Peter Woods injury update
WATCH: App State head coach reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
WATCH: App State head coach reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
WATCH: Game highlights of Clemson's blowout win over App State
WATCH: Game highlights of Clemson's blowout win over App State
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik postgame interview with ACC Network
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik postgame interview with ACC Network
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts