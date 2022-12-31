CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney asked if Clemson program is slipping after Orange Bowl loss

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 31, Sat 12:50

Tennessee won the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl as they defeated Clemson 31-14 on Friday night.

After the loss, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and players Cade Klubnik, Will Shipley and KJ Henry held their postgame press conference to recap the contest and the 11-win season.

A reporter asked Swinney if the Clemson program was slipping after a few years ago when it won a national championship.

"I don't really know what to say to them," Swinney said of the critics. "We are 11-3. I wish we were undefeated, but we have won the league seven out of the last eight years. That has only happened one other time, and that was in the seventies by Alabama. We have been pretty consistent and continue to be pretty consistent and keep trying everything we can to be undefeated around here."

Swinney, Klubnik, Shipley, and Henry all had a few chuckles from the question because obviously, they think the best is still yet to come for this program.

