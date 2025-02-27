WATCH: Dabo Swinney and his wife celebrate with Brad Brownell after win over Notre Dame

The Tigers finished up February with an 83-68 home victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

It was already their 23rd win of the season and an impressive 15th win in the ACC.

Following the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his wife, Kathleen, were seen near the locker room, embracing basketball head coach Brad Brownell to show their support for the program.

The Swinneys have attended several basketball games this season, consistently cheering on Brownell and the team.

Check out the nice moment below: