WATCH: Dabo Swinney addresses Citadel cadets

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Feb 16, Thu 11:49

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took some time on his busy schedule Tuesday as he was invited to speak with the South Carolina Corps of Cadets during the semester's Greater Issues address.

“A lot like The Citadel, we (Clemson) are truly a purpose-driven program that is built on a foundation of excellence,” Swinney said. “This place is built on a foundation of excellence.”

Swinney shared that there is no shortcut or easy way to success.

“There is no elevator of success. You have to take the steps. You have to earn it.”

Swinney hasn't forgotten about his doubters and haters early in his head coaching profession.

“ESPN ran this graphic, and they said, ‘we’re going to grade the hires of 09,’” Swinney said. “They gave me a D+; they gave Clemson a D+. 14 years later, I walk into my office every day. I’ve got that framed in my office.”

Swinney added that it helps to have a spiritual backbone to lean on during tough times.

“You have to have a spiritual foundation for your life to survive and thrive,” Swinney said. “That’s what I believe. You’ve invited me here to speak. That’s what I believe.”

