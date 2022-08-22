WATCH: Current NFL star, former NFL DB on Hunter Renfrow being no 'encyclopedia salesman'

TigerNet Staff by

Hunter Renfrow has had to overcome his fair share of non-believers in just what he can do on the field.

All-Pro Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, however, knows exactly what Renfrow can do to hurt a defense.

James first met up with Renfrow in his time with the Florida State Seminoles and now faces him twice a year with divisional play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

James mentioned Renfrow in the same breath with Miami's Tyreek Hill and Las Vegas' Darren Waller as receivers that keep defensive backs up at night.

NFL analyst and former safety Ryan Clark and James went back and forth over Renfrow's place among those receivers you have to gameplan for, with Clark jokingly calling Renfrow an "encyclopedia salesman" and saying you have to get past Renfrow's headshot and watch his game.

"He's different," James said. "Nah he ain't no encyclopedia salesman. Turn the film on. You watch film, don't you? He's underrated. You have to give him credit. He's good. You better guard him."

"He really is like that," said Clark. "Right now, he really is the slot guy (in the NFL)."

Check out the respect James and Clark have for Renfrow's game below:

Derwin James has serious respect for @renfrowhunter… pic.twitter.com/D215HooTrF — Raiders Beat (@RaidersBeat) August 22, 2022