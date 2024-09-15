|
WATCH: Clemson's Tiger Band plays at halftime of Panthers-Chargers game
The Carolina Panthers are having a rough go of it during the early portion of the season with an anemic offense led by former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
At halftime of Sunday afternoon's Panthers-Chargers game, Clemson's Tiger Band made a surprise appearance and played a few tunes, including 'Tiger Rag', to bring some cheer to the home crowd. The Panthers were being blanked 20-0 by the Chargers. The CBS announcer Tom McCarthy said on the national broadcast that the Tiger Band "was really good." Check it out below: Clemson University Tiger Band with a surprise appearance as the halftime show for the Carolina Panthers, concluding with the Tiger Rag.
So far, the best performance of the day by a Carolinas-based group, as the Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers lead the Panthers 20-0 at the half pic.twitter.com/tMFou2f2je
