CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson's Tiger Band plays at halftime of Panthers-Chargers game

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 15 15:39

The Carolina Panthers are having a rough go of it during the early portion of the season with an anemic offense led by former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

At halftime of Sunday afternoon's Panthers-Chargers game, Clemson's Tiger Band made a surprise appearance and played a few tunes, including 'Tiger Rag', to bring some cheer to the home crowd.

The Panthers were being blanked 20-0 by the Chargers.

The CBS announcer Tom McCarthy said on the national broadcast that the Tiger Band "was really good."

Check it out below:

Print   
