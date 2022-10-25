WATCH: Clemson's clutch pedigree

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson train keeps on rolling as they have won 14 straight games.

To win that frequently, you have to have some clutch players, as a few are highlighted in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers are rolling along, winners of 14 consecutive games. One thing the Tigers possess, is championship pedigree. When it comes to making plays when the moment is the biggest, no one does it better. Defensive back R.J. Mickens sealed their big win over 'Cuse with a fourth quarter interception. Defensive lineman K.J. Henry recovered the fumble that would set up the game-clinching score versus NC State. Bottom line, Clemson gets it done in the clutch. All these moments and more have them at 8-0 and in control of their destiny. Henry, defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro and head coach Dabo Swinney break down the grit of Clemson.