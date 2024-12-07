|
WATCH: Clemson vs. SMU hype video
It’s championship season, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.
No. 17 Clemson takes on No. 8 SMU for the 2024 ACC title and a shot at an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff. Clemson will be looking to win its league-leading 22nd ACC football championship title. Get ready for tonight’s showdown (8 PM/ABC) in Charlotte, North Carolina, with this impressive hype video: The door is open... Step through it.
The ACC Championship Trailer. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4Zl5eGMBN8
