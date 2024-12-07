CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson vs. SMU hype video

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 7 09:01

It’s championship season, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

No. 17 Clemson takes on No. 8 SMU for the 2024 ACC title and a shot at an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.

Clemson will be looking to win its league-leading 22nd ACC football championship title.

Get ready for tonight’s showdown (8 PM/ABC) in Charlotte, North Carolina, with this impressive hype video:

