DJU was impressive in the double-OT victory
DJU was impressive in the double-OT victory

WATCH: Clemson vs. Wake Forest highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 24, Sat 17:43

Check out highlights of No. 5 Clemson's 51-45 double-overtime road victory over No. 15 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson vs. Wake Forest: The No.5 Tigers showed their championship mettle as they won what will surely be one of the best games of the season over No.21 Wake Forest in double overtime, 51-45. It was Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's 100th ACC victory. Clemson tight end Will Allen caught the go-ahead 21-yard touchdown in double OT, and the defense knocked down a Sam Hartman pass on 4th down to seal the deal. Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei racked up 423 total yards and tossed a whopping 5 touchdowns. Tigers running back Will Shipley ran the rock 20 times for 104 yards and a score. Wake quarterback Sam Hartman passed for 337 yards and 6 touchdowns. WF running back Justice Ellison rushed for 73 yards, and wide receiver Jahmal Banks hauled in 6 receptions for 141 yards and 2 scores.

WATCH: Dabo Swinney postgame press conference after win over Wake Forest
WATCH: Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson reacts to loss to Clemson
WATCH: Clemson player interviews after win over Wake Forest
Bryan Bresee on playing for Ella: "I know she is still watching over me"
