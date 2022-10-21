CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson vs. Syracuse preview

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 21, Fri 11:31

Check out the following video preview of Saturday's matchup between Clemson and Syracuse, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

The No.5 Tigers will face their biggest test yet as Atlantic foe No.14 Syracuse comes to Death Valley. The Tigers are on a 4-game winning streak and lead the overall series 8-2. The Orange are one of nine FBS squads still unblemished, and head coach Dino Babers is searching for his second career win over Clemson. The Tigers are firing on all cylinders and boast a high-scoring attack (38.6 PPG) and yet another stingy defense (19.7 PPG). 'Cuse also deploys an explosive offense (36.0 PPG) and top the ACC in points per game allowed (13.2). It will be an epic battle Saturday at noon, you can get all you need to know right here!

