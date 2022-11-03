WATCH: Clemson vs. Notre Dame preview

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following preview video of Saturday's primetime matchup between No. 4 Clemson and Notre Dame in South Bend, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The Irish have won five of their last six, while the Tigers are riding a 14-game win streak dating back to last season. This matchup has given fans thrilling games in the past, including a 2 OT barn-burner in South Bend in 2020. Hear from Dabo Swinney and Marcus Freeman, as well as some key players, as we get you ready for this matchup with a preview from the ACC Digital Network.