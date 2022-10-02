|
WATCH: Clemson vs. NC State highlights
|2022 Oct 2, Sun 00:03- -
Check out video highlights of No. 5 Clemson's 30-20 home win over No. 10 North Carolina State on Saturday night, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Clemson ties an ACC record with their 37th consecutive home victory. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had a fantastic game, completing 21 of 30 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball 14 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Will Shipley ran for 60 yards and had 37 yards receiving. For NC State, Devin Leary threw for 245 yards and a touchdown on 28-47 passing and a rushing touchdown.
