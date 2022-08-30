CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson is currently a three-touchdown favorite against GT
Clemson is currently a three-touchdown favorite against GT

WATCH: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech hype video
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 30, Tue 15:39

It's almost game time!

No. 4 Clemson will face off against rival Georgia Tech with a primetime national audience on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Labor Day.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game Twitter account posted their version of a hype video to get you ready for the ACC matchup.

Check it out below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Report: Former Clemson WR waived by NFL team
Report: Former Clemson WR waived by NFL team
Former Clemson linebacker waived by NFL team
Former Clemson linebacker waived by NFL team
Former Clemson CB traded to Arizona Cardinals
Former Clemson CB traded to Arizona Cardinals
WATCH: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech hype video
WATCH: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech hype video
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest