WATCH: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech hype video
2022 Aug 30, Tue
It's almost game time!
No. 4 Clemson will face off against rival Georgia Tech with a primetime national audience on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Labor Day.
The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game Twitter account posted their version of a hype video to get you ready for the ACC matchup.
Check it out below:
... 𝑰𝑻'𝑺 𝑮𝑨𝑴𝑬 𝑻𝑰𝑴𝑬 💥@clemsonfb vs. @georgiatechfb | #CFAKickoff | Presented by @Kia pic.twitter.com/3hau0bLGEa— Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game (@CFAKickoffGame) August 30, 2022
