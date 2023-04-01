|
WATCH: Clemson unveils latest tombstones, more behind-the-scenes action
|2023 Apr 1, Sat 11:36-
Clemson football recently revealed its latest tombstones added to the graveyard outside of the football facility.
The wins honored are ranked victories away from home at No. 21 Wake Forest (51-45 in double overtime) and in the ACC Championship over No. 23 UNC (39-10). Check out that and more from behind the scenes with Clemson football below:
The wins honored are ranked victories away from home at No. 21 Wake Forest (51-45 in double overtime) and in the ACC Championship over No. 23 UNC (39-10).
Check out that and more from behind the scenes with Clemson football below:
Tags: Clemson Football