CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson unveiled its latest tombstones marking top-25 wins away from home recently in a video.
WATCH: Clemson unveils latest tombstones, more behind-the-scenes action
2023 Apr 1, Sat

Clemson football recently revealed its latest tombstones added to the graveyard outside of the football facility.

The wins honored are ranked victories away from home at No. 21 Wake Forest (51-45 in double overtime) and in the ACC Championship over No. 23 UNC (39-10).

Check out that and more from behind the scenes with Clemson football below:

