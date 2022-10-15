CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson scores early in second half with reverse flea-flicker vs. FSU

WATCH: Clemson scores early in second half with reverse flea-flicker vs. FSU
2022 Oct 15, Sat 21:52

That escalated quickly.

Clemson running back Will Shipley had a 65-yard kick return to start the second half of action against Florida State on Saturday night.

Then the following play, Clemson handed the ball off to running back Phil Mafah, who tossed it back to Antonio Williams, who was going on a reverse, who tossed it back to Uiagalelei for the reverse flea-flicker TD pass to tight end Davis Allen.

Check out the fun touchdown below:

