WATCH: Clemson scores early in second half with reverse flea-flicker vs. FSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

That escalated quickly.

Clemson running back Will Shipley had a 65-yard kick return to start the second half of action against Florida State on Saturday night.

Then the following play, Clemson handed the ball off to running back Phil Mafah, who tossed it back to Antonio Williams, who was going on a reverse, who tossed it back to Uiagalelei for the reverse flea-flicker TD pass to tight end Davis Allen.

Check out the fun touchdown below:

Clemson brought out the reverse flea flicker for six 👀 pic.twitter.com/jCHzHCy8cL — ESPN (@espn) October 16, 2022

WHAT A START to the second half for Clemson#PMSCFBESPN2 pic.twitter.com/6flZtqHvro — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 16, 2022