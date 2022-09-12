WATCH: Clemson pre-game Death Valley hype video narrated by Ben Boulware

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

For Clemson fans that were not in attendance for the first home game inside Death Valley this season, there was a new pre-game hype video before the Clemson team touched Howard's Rock and ran down the iconic hill.

The new video was narrated by former Tiger standout linebacker Ben Boulware and was nicely put together.

Check it out below and be prepared to get HYPED:

My blood will forever run orange.



Home games will hit a little bit different this year…🧡 pic.twitter.com/6NSglhlfR7 — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) September 12, 2022