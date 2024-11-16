|
WATCH: Clemson players react to road win over Pitt
2024 Nov 16 18:31- -
Clemson's 2024 team are road warriors as they got another away victory with the 24-20 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.
Check out interviews from Peter Woods, Khalil Barnes and Cade Klubnik and Antonio Williams after the thrilling contest:
