WATCH: Clemson players react to road win over Pitt

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 16

Clemson's 2024 team are road warriors as they got another away victory with the 24-20 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Check out interviews from Peter Woods, Khalil Barnes and Cade Klubnik and Antonio Williams after the thrilling contest:

