|
WATCH: Clemson players react to loss to Georgia, preview App State
2024 Sep 4 13:56- -
Clemson players
Cade Klubnik, Jeadyn Lukus,
Tristan Leigh, and
Tyler Brown talked to the media Tuesday, reviewing the loss to Georgia and looking ahead to Saturday night's game against App State (8 pm/ACCN).
Check out their interview videos below:
Check out their interview videos below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now