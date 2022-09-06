CLEMSON FOOTBALL


Davis celebrating after the win over Georgia Tech

WATCH: Clemson players dance in locker room after 41-10 win over GT
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 6, Tue 11:38

'The fun is in the winning' as No. 4 Clemson took care of Georgia Tech 41-10 on Monday night.

After the hard-fought contest, the Tigers let loose some steam by having a dance party in the locker room.

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee gets the dancing going in the following short clip:

