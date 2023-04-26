CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson parents give heartfelt messages to their future NFL Tigers

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Apr 26, Wed 13:12

As the 2023 NFL Draft draws closer, several Clemson parents sent heartfelt messages to their sons, who are about to embark on one of the biggest days of their football careers.

"When you get that call that you are going to the NFL, I want you to take it all in and enjoy every moment and remember you have a special angel (Ella Bresee) watching over you that is undoubtedly is so proud of you," Bryan Bresee's mom Meghan said in the following video.

These messages serve as a reminder of the importance of family and support in the world of sports.

Behind every successful athlete, there are countless hours of training, practice, and dedication, but there are also the people who have been there every step of the way, offering their love and encouragement.

As the NFL Draft approaches, these parents will undoubtedly be cheering on their sons from afar, proud of all they have accomplished and excited for the next chapter in their football journeys.

Best of luck from TigerNet.com to all the Clemson players that will be waiting for their names to be called during the draft.

Check out the video below:

Clemson coaches talking about their players:

